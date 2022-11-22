US committed to boost trade, investment in Pakistan: Ambassador Blome

Blome underscores strong ties between Pakistan, US.

Stresses robust economic partnership, public health cooperation.

Discusses how Pak-US can facilitate broad-based economic growth.

KARACHI: United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome has said he is committed to boosting bilateral trade and investment between the two countries under US-Pakistan Green Alliance which seeks to promote climate-smart agriculture and private sector-led growth in Pakistan.



Blome visited Karachi on November 17 and 18 and during his visit, he underscored the strong ties between the two countries and to further strengthen the robust economic partnership and public health cooperation.

The ambassador met with representatives of the American Business Council, Agha Khan University Hospital, and a KFC-funded school for the deaf to witness the many ways the countries continue to build a strong partnership.



In his meetings with industry leaders at the American Business Council, the ambassador discussed how Washington and Islamabad can facilitate broad-based, equitable, and sustainable economic growth for both nations.



The US is Pakistan’s largest bilateral trade partner and one of its largest sources of foreign direct investment, with US investment in Pakistan increasing more than 50% in the past year.



Ambassador Blome also met with Aga Khan University Hospital leadership where he learned about their operations and toured the facilities.

In 2012, the US Development Finance Corporation provided a $30 million loan to expand Aga Khan’s hospital and healthcare facilities. The US remains committed to expanding healthcare cooperation with Pakistan.

Blome visited a KFC-funded school for the deaf community and ate lunch at one of the KFC establishments that hires persons with disabilities.

He was impressed to see that KFC not only donated to the flood-relief efforts but that it is taking corporate responsibility to heart by creating meaningful job opportunities for the hard-of-hearing and leading the way on inclusivity.

The United States government has contributed $97 million to flood-relief efforts to date, while the private sector and citizens have separately donated more than $32 million.

The US government is dedicated to expanding the full range of the relationship between the two countries including education, people-to-people ties, clean energy, and health-related cooperation.

— Thumbnail image: Twitter