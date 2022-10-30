 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Long-term Pak-US partnership restored: Ambassador Masood Khan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Pakistan envoy to Washington Masood Khan. — Twitter
  • Envoy says there was short period of uncertainty between Pakistan, US.
  • Relationship is back on path of development, prosperity: envoy. 
  • Says efforts being made to enhance economic agenda.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan on Sunday said that a long-standing Pak-US partnership has been restored. 

The envoy said that there was a short period of uncertainty between Pakistan and the US after the latter's withdrawal from Afghanistan. 

"However, Pakistan and US relationship is back on the path of development and prosperity," he added. 

In addition to this, efforts are being made to enhance the economic ties between both countries, said Ambassador Khan. 

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, without taking PTI chief Imran Khan's name said that he "invited trouble" by ruining Pakistan's relations with the US. 

He also said that the Pakistani government is trying to restore its relations with the United States as he questioned his predecessor's move to damage relations with Washington.

