Delay in sending summary on army chief’s appointment ‘violation of constitution’: Abbasi

“Entire Pakistan is awaiting who will become the new army chief,” says Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

It would not be appropriate if the name of an incompetent person is included in the summary of the army chief candidates, he says.

The defence ministry will receive a list of the senior officers from the GHQ by tomorrow, says Khawaja Asif.

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his concerns over delay in appointing the new army chief, PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday warned that reluctance in sending a much-anticipated summary for the coveted post is a “violation of the constitution”.

Speaking to a private TV channel, the former prime minister stressed the concerned authorities to send the summary at the earliest so that the prime minister could decide on it swiftly.

“Entire Pakistan is awaiting who will become the new army chief,” he added.

It would not be appropriate if the name of an incompetent person is included in the summary of the army chief candidates, he said, adding that in such case, the matter could be challenged in court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the formal process for appointing a new army chief starts with the General Headquarters sending a list of the senior-most generals to the prime minister via the defence ministry.

Next army chief to be appointed in 48 hours: Khawaja Asif



The much-anticipated appointment of the next army chief will be done in 48 hours, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif assured on Monday.

Talking to Geo News, Khawaja Asif said that the defence ministry will receive a list of the senior officers from the GHQ by tomorrow, adding that the ministry is likely to move a summary in this regard to the prime minister during the next 24 hours.

Khawaja Asif has said that nominating candidates for the post of army chief is the prerogative of the General Headquarters (GHQ).



Rejecting the rumors, the minister said that there is no civil-military tension over the matter. “COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa respects Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

When asked a question about relations between Imran Khan and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the minister said, “It is out of my jurisdiction. Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa better know about it.”