 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace on Day 4

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Ajay Devgns Drishyam 2 maintains its pace on Day 4
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace on Day 4

Ajay Devgn's recently released film Drishyam 2 has come out as a money spinner at the box office as the film collected INR 11.5 crore on its fourth day in theatres, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film minted INR 11.5 crore on its fourth day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 75.6 crore in four days.

Considering the current numbers and positive reviews coming from the film, Drishyam 2's business is expected to grow further in the coming days.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to get married in January 2023

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to get married in January 2023
Sunny Deol fooled me and didn't return my money, says filmmaker Suneel Darshan

Sunny Deol fooled me and didn't return my money, says filmmaker Suneel Darshan
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' sees downward trend on Day 11

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' sees downward trend on Day 11
Gauri Khan spills the beans on inspiration behind Mannat nameplate

Gauri Khan spills the beans on inspiration behind Mannat nameplate
Pakistani stars sweep Indian film festival with big wins

Pakistani stars sweep Indian film festival with big wins

'Drishyam 2' director Abhishek Pathak credits Ajay Devgan for film's success

'Drishyam 2' director Abhishek Pathak credits Ajay Devgan for film's success
Deepti Naval opens up about battling depression after marriage

Deepti Naval opens up about battling depression after marriage
Saif Ali Khan’s rib-tickling response to his absence from social media

Saif Ali Khan’s rib-tickling response to his absence from social media
Neena Gupta says she will do anything for her daughter Masaba but not for her husband

Neena Gupta says she will do anything for her daughter Masaba but not for her husband

Malaika Arora says she is criticized for her fashion, lifestyle choices and age

Malaika Arora says she is criticized for her fashion, lifestyle choices and age
Akshay Kumar didn't work with Priyanka Chopra in 'Barsaat' because of wife Twinkle Khanna, says filmmaker Suneel Darshan

Akshay Kumar didn't work with Priyanka Chopra in 'Barsaat' because of wife Twinkle Khanna, says filmmaker Suneel Darshan
Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were 'constantly bickering,' says filmmaker Suneel Darshan

Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were 'constantly bickering,' says filmmaker Suneel Darshan