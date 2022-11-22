 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Sunny Deol fooled me and didn't return my money, says filmmaker Suneel Darshan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Sunny Deol fooled me and didnt return my money, says filmmaker Suneel Darshan
Sunny Deol fooled me and didn't return my money, says filmmaker Suneel Darshan

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan opened up about his feud with Sunny Deol in a recent interview and said that Sunny had fooled him and didn't return the money that Sunny promised, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Suneel shared that Sunny had agreed to return the money for incompletely shooting his 1996 film Ajay. However, Sunny never returned the money and fooled the filmmaker. Suneel also said that Sunny Deol has a massive ego.

Suneel said, "Sunny Deol had a massive ego. 26 years later, my litigation with him is still on. First, he promised to return the money. Then he said he had no money so I must make a film with him."

He further added, "Sunny said he didn’t have liquidity to return my amount so he would do a film for me. I had no grudges with him. I thought galti koi bhi karke sudhar sakta hai (Anyone can repent after making a mistake). But, he fooled me.”

Sunny Deol and Suneel Darshan have been in a legal feud with each other for 26 years after the release of their film Ajay in 1996.

