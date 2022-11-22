 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Suniel Shetty says Kartik Aaryan will not play Akshay Kumar's character in 'Hera Pheri 3'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Suniel Shetty says Kartik Aaryan will not play Akshay Kumars character in Hera Pheri 3
Suniel Shetty says Kartik Aaryan will not play Akshay Kumar's character in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Suniel Shetty talked about the third instalment of his famous comedy franchise Hera Pheri and shared that Kartik Aaryan will not be playing Akshay Kumar's character of Raju, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Suniel shared that he is very excited about Hera Pheri 3; though he will have a meeting with the makers to discuss the script of the film and the reason Akshay Kumar opted out of it.

Suniel said, "I also know now that Kartik is doing the film but he is not playing Raju. Now, what the turn of events is, what has happened to the script is something that I need to go sit down with them and find out what all this Hera Pheri is."

Suniel further added, "For every actor, your IP and the brand that you have built is very important. I am excited about Hera Pheri 3, I am excited about Awara Pagal Dewaana and I am excited that Firoz Nadiadwala is doing Welcome."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in web show Dharavi Bank.

More From Showbiz:

Suniel Shetty says Bollywood stars have 'alienated' audience with their lifestyle

Suniel Shetty says Bollywood stars have 'alienated' audience with their lifestyle
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to get married in January 2023

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to get married in January 2023
Sunny Deol fooled me and didn't return my money, says filmmaker Suneel Darshan

Sunny Deol fooled me and didn't return my money, says filmmaker Suneel Darshan
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace on Day 4

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace on Day 4
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' sees downward trend on Day 11

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' sees downward trend on Day 11
Gauri Khan spills the beans on inspiration behind Mannat nameplate

Gauri Khan spills the beans on inspiration behind Mannat nameplate
Pakistani stars sweep Indian film festival with big wins

Pakistani stars sweep Indian film festival with big wins

'Drishyam 2' director Abhishek Pathak credits Ajay Devgan for film's success

'Drishyam 2' director Abhishek Pathak credits Ajay Devgan for film's success
Deepti Naval opens up about battling depression after marriage

Deepti Naval opens up about battling depression after marriage
Saif Ali Khan’s rib-tickling response to his absence from social media

Saif Ali Khan’s rib-tickling response to his absence from social media
Neena Gupta says she will do anything for her daughter Masaba but not for her husband

Neena Gupta says she will do anything for her daughter Masaba but not for her husband

Malaika Arora says she is criticized for her fashion, lifestyle choices and age

Malaika Arora says she is criticized for her fashion, lifestyle choices and age