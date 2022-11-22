Suniel Shetty says Kartik Aaryan will not play Akshay Kumar's character in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Suniel Shetty talked about the third instalment of his famous comedy franchise Hera Pheri and shared that Kartik Aaryan will not be playing Akshay Kumar's character of Raju, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Suniel shared that he is very excited about Hera Pheri 3; though he will have a meeting with the makers to discuss the script of the film and the reason Akshay Kumar opted out of it.

Suniel said, "I also know now that Kartik is doing the film but he is not playing Raju. Now, what the turn of events is, what has happened to the script is something that I need to go sit down with them and find out what all this Hera Pheri is."

Suniel further added, "For every actor, your IP and the brand that you have built is very important. I am excited about Hera Pheri 3, I am excited about Awara Pagal Dewaana and I am excited that Firoz Nadiadwala is doing Welcome."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in web show Dharavi Bank.