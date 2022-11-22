Suniel Shetty says Bollywood stars have 'alienated' audience with their lifestyle

Suniel Shetty talked about the young stars of Bollywood in a recent interview and said that they have 'alienated' the audience with the lifestyle they show on social media, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Suniel shared that the audience finds it hard to relate to celebrities now because of their lavish lifestyle and younger actors need to be more relatable to the audiences.

Suniel said, "The audiences have started to alienate themselves. Sushi ke photo daal raha hu, Maldives me swimming trunk me photo daal raha hu, Maybach chalate huye daal raha hu. Audiences ko lag raha hai yeh hain kaun? (Actors post pictures of their food, vacations and cars on social media. It makes the viewers question them)"

He further added, "One can spot actors anywhere nowadays. When you start watching something too much, you get tired. That is exactly I think what is happening. We celebrate things which others in the world cannot afford.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in the web show Dharavi Bank.