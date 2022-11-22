 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Suniel Shetty says Bollywood stars have 'alienated' audience with their lifestyle

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Suniel Shetty says Bollywood stars have alienated audience with their lifestyle
Suniel Shetty says Bollywood stars have 'alienated' audience with their lifestyle

Suniel Shetty talked about the young stars of Bollywood in a recent interview and said that they have 'alienated' the audience with the lifestyle they show on social media, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Suniel shared that the audience finds it hard to relate to celebrities now because of their lavish lifestyle and younger actors need to be more relatable to the audiences.

Suniel said, "The audiences have started to alienate themselves. Sushi ke photo daal raha hu, Maldives me swimming trunk me photo daal raha hu, Maybach chalate huye daal raha hu. Audiences ko lag raha hai yeh hain kaun? (Actors post pictures of their food, vacations and cars on social media. It makes the viewers question them)"

He further added, "One can spot actors anywhere nowadays. When you start watching something too much, you get tired. That is exactly I think what is happening. We celebrate things which others in the world cannot afford.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in the web show Dharavi Bank.

More From Showbiz:

Suniel Shetty says Kartik Aaryan will not play Akshay Kumar's character in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Suniel Shetty says Kartik Aaryan will not play Akshay Kumar's character in 'Hera Pheri 3'
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to get married in January 2023

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to get married in January 2023
Sunny Deol fooled me and didn't return my money, says filmmaker Suneel Darshan

Sunny Deol fooled me and didn't return my money, says filmmaker Suneel Darshan
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace on Day 4

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace on Day 4
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' sees downward trend on Day 11

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' sees downward trend on Day 11
Gauri Khan spills the beans on inspiration behind Mannat nameplate

Gauri Khan spills the beans on inspiration behind Mannat nameplate
Pakistani stars sweep Indian film festival with big wins

Pakistani stars sweep Indian film festival with big wins

'Drishyam 2' director Abhishek Pathak credits Ajay Devgan for film's success

'Drishyam 2' director Abhishek Pathak credits Ajay Devgan for film's success
Deepti Naval opens up about battling depression after marriage

Deepti Naval opens up about battling depression after marriage
Saif Ali Khan’s rib-tickling response to his absence from social media

Saif Ali Khan’s rib-tickling response to his absence from social media
Neena Gupta says she will do anything for her daughter Masaba but not for her husband

Neena Gupta says she will do anything for her daughter Masaba but not for her husband

Malaika Arora says she is criticized for her fashion, lifestyle choices and age

Malaika Arora says she is criticized for her fashion, lifestyle choices and age