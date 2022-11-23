Akshay Kumar to out from two more films after 'Hera Pheri 3': Report

Akshay Kumar is reportedly in talks to lose out on two more film sequels of Welcome and Awara Paagal Deewana after Hera Pheri 3.



Bollywood Hungama reported that Kumar demanded 90 crore INR for the film, and the makers refused to give him this amount and signed with Kartik for 30 crore INR.

Hera Pheri franchise director Firoz Nadiadwala is extremely upset with Kumar and decided to make Welcome 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana without Akshay.

Recently, Akshay announced that he is not a part of Hera Pheri 3 as he is not satisfied with the script of the film sequel.

Hera Pheri first debuted in 2000 and returned with part two in 2006. The makers have planned to release the third part of the film.