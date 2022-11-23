Pankaj Tripathi says he prefers Hindi films over South Indian: Here's why

Pankaj Tripathi talked about the reason for refusing South Indian films.

The actor has recently said that he keeps getting offers for Telugu and Malayalam films, but he refuses the offers every time.

Pankaj said that he prefers Hindi films as compared to South Indian because he understands Hindi and believes he may not express good emotions in other languages, as per Hindustan times reported.

The 46-year-old actor said that “While language is not a barrier for me, I prefer Hindi cinema. I understand the language better, I understand its emotions and nuances better.”

"Forget Hollywood, I get offers from Telugu and Malayalam filmmakers but I feel I won't be able to do justice to those films because I won't be able to speak the language,” Pankaj continued.

Meanwhile, Pankaj also revealed that he would be a part of the upcoming third part of the web series Mirzapur and the popular comedy film Fukrey.