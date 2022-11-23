 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui rejected 'Sacred Games' initially: Here's why

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Nawazuddin to play the role of a trans-woman in his next film Haddi
Nawazuddin to play the role of a trans-woman in his next film 'Haddi'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, India’s one of the most talented actors, made the biggest revelation about his most-viewed series Sacred Games; said that he refused to do it initially.

Nawaz attended the master class session at the ongoing IFFI (International Film Festival) where he shared different stories related to him and his struggling days. During the session, he revealed that he refused to do Anurag Kashyap’s much-admired series Sacred Games.

The Kick actor unveiled: “When I was first approached for Sacred Games I refused to do it. I was under the impression that it's a TV series and I had little knowledge of OTT. We used to say, ' Ye OTT kya hai, OTT koun karta hai?' I was told that the series would be launched and stream in more than 190 countries at one go. But it didn't pique my interest at all.”

According to ETimes, he also revealed that Anurag convinced him to do the series. “But Anurag (Kashyap) didn't give up, he convinced me to do it. He showed me a map where he pointed to lights illuminated in 190 countries and he said, ' Ye dekh, ye jitni bhi locations pe light jal rahi hai na, wahan pe ye series dikhai jayegi'. That is when I agreed to do Sacred Games.”

More From Showbiz:

Janhvi Kapoor believes being launched by Karan Johar made her an ‘easy target to hate’

Janhvi Kapoor believes being launched by Karan Johar made her an ‘easy target to hate’
Feroze Khan receives a nomination for Best Actor Viewers Choice at LSA

Feroze Khan receives a nomination for Best Actor Viewers Choice at LSA

Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Fitoor make it to LSA Nominations

Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Fitoor make it to LSA Nominations

Tony Navaid Rashid dies due to cardiac arrest

Tony Navaid Rashid dies due to cardiac arrest

'Lust Stories 2' to release around Valentine's Day 2023: reports

'Lust Stories 2' to release around Valentine's Day 2023: reports
Alia Bhatt opens up about her obsession with ‘body and weight’: ‘took a toll on me’

Alia Bhatt opens up about her obsession with ‘body and weight’: ‘took a toll on me’
CBI establishes Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput deaths have ‘no connection’

CBI establishes Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput deaths have ‘no connection’

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' trailer to come out in December

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' trailer to come out in December
Arjun Kapoor to star opposite Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh in his next film

Arjun Kapoor to star opposite Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh in his next film
Pankaj Tripathi says he prefers Hindi films over South Indian: Here's why

Pankaj Tripathi says he prefers Hindi films over South Indian: Here's why

Akshay Kumar to out from two more films after 'Hera Pheri 3': Report

Akshay Kumar to out from two more films after 'Hera Pheri 3': Report

'The boys are here': Viral group Quick Style ready to tour Pakistan

'The boys are here': Viral group Quick Style ready to tour Pakistan