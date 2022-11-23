Coalition partners back PM Shehbaz Sharif on COAS, CJCSC appointments

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a consultative meeting with coalition partners. — PML-N/Twitter

"Constitution grants you this authority and privilege," Zardari tells PM.

Maulana Fazl says, "We stand with you."

Shujaat supports PM to exercise his "constitutional right".

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday received absolute support from the coalition government’s leadership over the appointment of the chief of army staff and the chairman joint chiefs of staff.



The meeting with the coalition partners was held on a one-point basis agenda.

During the meeting presided by PM Shehbaz, former President and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari entrusted his support in the prime minister and said: “You are the prime minister and the Constitution has granted you this authority and privilege.”

PML-Q’s supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain told PM Shehbaz that decision on the appointment was his “constitutional right”.

JUI-F’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman extended his support to the premier.

“We stand with you no matter what decision the prime minister takes,” he said at the meeting.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of the PML-N said that it was a matter of pride for the party that the premier had full support from coalition partners.

Also present at the occasion, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said: “Mian sahib, we stand with you in every decision.”

MQM’s Khalid Mqabool Siddiqui extended his support to the premier and appreciated his gesture of consulting coalition partners.

Dr Khalid Magsi of the Balochistan Awami Party said that whatever decision the prime minister takes, he "firmly" stands with him.

Aslam Bhootani, an independent coalition partner from Balochistan, told PM Shehbaz that he endorses his decision.

Mohsin Dawar of the National Democratic Front said that the prime minister is authorised to make important appointments.

Qaumi Watan Party's Aftab Khan Sherpao and Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti both entrusted their confidence in the prime minister.



"The Constitution gives you the responsibility. We support and endorse your decisions," Bugti said during the meeting.

PM Shehbaz thanks coalition parties

Following the consultative meeting, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that leaders of the coalition parties have expressed full confidence in PM Shehbaz.

“The coalition parties have entrusted the decision of appointments to the prime minister. They thanked the PM for consulting them. The premier also shared his gratitude toward them for the support extended toward him,” Aurangzeb said after the meeting.