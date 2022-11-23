Who's in the run to become Pakistan's next army chief?

Pakistani soldiers guard the main entrance to the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, in this file photo. — AFP

The Prime Minister's Office has received the summary to appoint the country's next army chief as General Qamar Javed Bajwa is all set to retire on November 29.

The summary that the PM's Office has received includes the names of six senior-most military officials, as per a confirmation by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Although the ISPR, PM's Office, and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that the summary had been moved, the names of the officers were not disclosed.

But sources told Geo News that the names of Lt Gen Asim Munir, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood, Lt Gen Faiz Hamid and Lt Gen Mohammad Aamer were on the list.

Lt Gen Asim Munir

Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza

Lt Gen Azhar Abbas

Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid

Lt Gen Mohammad Aamer

Lt Gen Amir belongs to the Artillery Regiment and is currently commanding the XXX Corps in Gujranwala.

