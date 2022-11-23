 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

Who's in the run to become Pakistan's next army chief?

By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Pakistani soldiers guard the main entrance to the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, in this file photo. — AFP
Pakistani soldiers guard the main entrance to the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, in this file photo. — AFP

The Prime Minister's Office has received the summary to appoint the country's next army chief as General Qamar Javed Bajwa is all set to retire on November 29.

The summary that the PM's Office has received includes the names of six senior-most military officials, as per a confirmation by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Although the ISPR, PM's Office, and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that the summary had been moved, the names of the officers were not disclosed.

But sources told Geo News that the names of Lt Gen Asim Munir, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood, Lt Gen Faiz Hamid and Lt Gen Mohammad Aamer were on the list.

Lt Gen Asim Munir

Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza

Lt Gen Azhar Abbas

Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid

Lt Gen Mohammad Aamer 

Lt Gen Mohammad Aamer.
Lt Gen Mohammad Aamer. 

Lt Gen Amir belongs to the Artillery Regiment and is currently commanding the XXX Corps in Gujranwala.

More From Pakistan:

PM Office receives summary of COAS, CJCSC appointments

PM Office receives summary of COAS, CJCSC appointments
PM Shehbaz summons meeting of ruling partners

PM Shehbaz summons meeting of ruling partners
PPP vows to hold local govt polls in Karachi, Hyderabad smoothly

PPP vows to hold local govt polls in Karachi, Hyderabad smoothly
PTI has no favourite among candidates for army's top slot: Fawad

PTI has no favourite among candidates for army's top slot: Fawad
COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa pays farewell visit to Quetta Garrison

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa pays farewell visit to Quetta Garrison
Khawaja Asif confirms PM Office receives summary for appointment of army and joint chief

Khawaja Asif confirms PM Office receives summary for appointment of army and joint chief
People behind leak of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s income tax records identified: Ishaq Dar

People behind leak of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s income tax records identified: Ishaq Dar
Delay in sending summary on army chief’s appointment ‘violation of constitution’: Abbasi

Delay in sending summary on army chief’s appointment ‘violation of constitution’: Abbasi
Court ends proceedings in assets beyond means case against Ishaq Dar

Court ends proceedings in assets beyond means case against Ishaq Dar
Local body polls in Karachi, Hyderabad to take place on January 15: ECP

Local body polls in Karachi, Hyderabad to take place on January 15: ECP
Toshakhana reference: Court records district election commissioner's statement

Toshakhana reference: Court records district election commissioner's statement

Court adjourns proceedings to indict Shahbaz Gill in sedition case till December 3

Court adjourns proceedings to indict Shahbaz Gill in sedition case till December 3