 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 5

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Ajay Devgns Drishyam 2 continues to break records on Day 5
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 5

Ajay Devgn's recently released film Drishyam 2 continues its stellar run at the box office as the film collected INR 10.6 crore on its fifth day in theatres, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film minted INR 10.6 crore on its fifth day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 86.6 crore in five days.

Considering the current numbers and positive reviews coming from the film, Drishyam 2's business is expected to grow further in the coming days.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' suffers on Day 12 because of 'Drishyam 2'

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' suffers on Day 12 because of 'Drishyam 2'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares his thoughts about traditional approaches followed by Bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares his thoughts about traditional approaches followed by Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra drops cute glimpse of baby Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra drops cute glimpse of baby Malti Marie

Vicky Kaushal on life after marriage:

Vicky Kaushal on life after marriage: "Life has evolved, Life is better"
Alia Bhatt voices concern over ‘bringing up’ child in the spotlight

Alia Bhatt voices concern over ‘bringing up’ child in the spotlight
Shilpa Shetty dedicates a post to 'Cookie' hubby Raj Kundra on their 13th anniversary

Shilpa Shetty dedicates a post to 'Cookie' hubby Raj Kundra on their 13th anniversary

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul to get married next year in January: Reports

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul to get married next year in January: Reports
Taapsee Pannu shares first look of Blurr on her Instagram handle

Taapsee Pannu shares first look of Blurr on her Instagram handle

Janhvi Kapoor believes being launched by Karan Johar made her an ‘easy target to hate’

Janhvi Kapoor believes being launched by Karan Johar made her an ‘easy target to hate’
Feroze Khan receives a nomination for Best Actor Viewers Choice at LSA

Feroze Khan receives a nomination for Best Actor Viewers Choice at LSA

Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Fitoor make it to LSA Nominations

Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Fitoor make it to LSA Nominations

Tony Navaid Rashid dies due to cardiac arrest

Tony Navaid Rashid dies due to cardiac arrest