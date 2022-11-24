 
pakistan
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

A brief look at Lt Gen Asim Munir's career

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Lt Gen Asim Munir. — RadioPakistan
Lt Gen Asim Munir. — RadioPakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent a summary to President Arif Alvi for the appointment of Lt Gen Asim Munir as the country's next army chief.

Let's take a brief look at his career.

Lt Gen Asim Munir joined the Pakistan Army from the Mangala Officers Training School programme and then became a commissioned officer in the Frontier Force Regiment.

He commanded the Northern Areas Force as a brigadier and was appointed the director-general of the Military Intelligence in early 2017. In 2018, he was appointed as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Following this, he was posted as Corps Commander Gujranwala for two years. Currently, he is serving as the Quarter Master at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

He will become the first army chief who has headed both — the MI and the ISI. Lt Gen Munir will also be the first army chief who has been awarded the Sword of Honour.

When he was posted in Madina as a lieutenant colonel, the military officer became Hafiz-i-Quran (a person who has memorised the Quran) at age 38.

