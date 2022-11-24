 
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'mirror each other' during royal visit

Kate Middleton and Prince William reflected 'synchronization' as they welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK on Tuesday.

Body Language expert Darren Stanton noted that the new Princess of Wales tried no to steal the show with a toned down appearance during her meeting with the politician.

Speaking with Slingo, Darren said: “We also see Kate adopting a more plum or maroon colour dress, which is still proportionate to her position as future Queen and senior member of the Royal Family.

"However, it is not an overpowering colour like a vibrant red or blue and she is not attempting to put herself in the spotlight."

The expert added that the mother-of-three and Prince William looked so in tune reminding him of ‘professional dancers”.

He said: "Included in official photos of the Prince and Princess greeting the president of South Africa, there is a great shot of William and Kate standing with him in the middle.

"What is most striking about this photograph is looking at how both William and Kate are standing in relation to the president, it is a great shot where everyone is smiling with a genuine smile.

"However, the Prince and Princess of Wales both put their hands forward, they are matching and mirroring each other unconsciously which demonstrates they are both on the same page, both thinking the same thing and operating almost like professional dancers as they are so synchronized,” the expert added.

