BTS's RM comes back to Korea leaving fans awestruck with his 'fit check'

RM waves at fans as he arrives at Incheon International Airport

BTS's RM arrives at Incheon International Airport serving looks and fans are left awestruck!



Jungkook has performed in Qatar for FIFA Worldcup’s opening ceremony. Meanwhile V just got back from Paris. Previously, BTS star RM was off to LA for a schedule that stayed undisclosed. Then, he flew to NewYork, not disclosing why. The pictures of him dressed up in all black broke the internet.

As he arrives back in Korea, he is seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with blue wide leg jeans. He is wearing a P-cap and completed his look with a casual pair of sneakers. He waves at fans and even under the mask, it’s obvious that he was happy to see them!

BTS has been touring worldwide without a solid schedule to perform at numerous places. They have been receiving an enormous amount of love ever since Jungkook broke the stage at FIFA Worldcup opening ceremony.