Randeep Hooda says he is not dependent on OTT platforms to showcase his talent

Randeep Hooda talked about the inclination of audiences towards OTT platforms post-lockdown in a recent interview and shared that he is not dependent on OTT platforms to get opportunities or to showcase his talent, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Randeep shared that people had the opportunity to consume content other than Bollywood which opened their eyes and became the reason for this change in their taste in terms of cinema.

Randeep said, "Because of Covid-19 induced lockdown, a lot of people had the time and wavelength to watch a lot more content than just Bollywood, and it opened their eyes. OTT offered them something beyond the regular stuff and broke the chain, and that chain is being mended now."

He further added, "I am not looking for an acting opportunity from any OTT platform. I have got enough [on my plate]. I just do the kind of work that I feel like doing. So, in that sense it does not make any difference to me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep Hooda will be making his series debut soon with spy-thriller CAT on Netflix.