 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Adnan Siddiqui finds 'remixes' of National Anthem 'disrespectful'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Adnan Siddiqui finds remixes of National Anthem disrespectful
Adnan Siddiqui finds remixes of National Anthem disrespectful 

Adnan Siddiqui thinks remixes of National Anthems are 'disrespectful.'

Lux Style Awards were held on Thursday night at which Wahab Bugti and Shehzad Roy performed the ‘remixed’ version of National Anthem in which lyrics were original, but different and non-traditional instruments were used.

Earlier today, he posted a picture on his Instagram account that says ‘Wrong, right’ in separate brain storming clouds and he wrote, ‘Is it appropriate to take creative liberties with our National Anthem, which was composed to instil in us patriotism and remind us of our nation’s glory?’

He further questioned if constitution allows to improvise the anthem to extend the horizons of creativity. He also wrote that personally he finds the remixes of anthems very disrespectful.

As soon as the post was up, people started commenting. Many have appreciated the take he has shed light on.

On the work front, Adnan is hosting a reality TV show. 

More From Showbiz:

Randeep Hooda says he is not dependent on OTT platforms to showcase his talent

Randeep Hooda says he is not dependent on OTT platforms to showcase his talent
Kaifi Khalil meets The Quick Style

Kaifi Khalil meets The Quick Style

Varun Dhawan reacts to his wife Natasha Dalal's praise of his film 'Bhediya'

Varun Dhawan reacts to his wife Natasha Dalal's praise of his film 'Bhediya'
Nida Yasir invites 'mera dil ye pukaare' girl on her show: Twitter erupts with reactions

Nida Yasir invites 'mera dil ye pukaare' girl on her show: Twitter erupts with reactions
Sara Ali Khan sets the internet on fire with her sizzling swimsuit’s look: Photo

Sara Ali Khan sets the internet on fire with her sizzling swimsuit’s look: Photo
Kriti Sanon compares Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan as co-stars

Kriti Sanon compares Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan as co-stars
Akshay Kumar reacts to Richa Chadha's tweet mocking Indian Army

Akshay Kumar reacts to Richa Chadha's tweet mocking Indian Army
FC Barcelona's official twitter page congratulates Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor on becoming parents

FC Barcelona's official twitter page congratulates Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor on becoming parents
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' slips further on Day 14

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' slips further on Day 14
AR Rahman unites with filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for 'Laal Salam': See video

AR Rahman unites with filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for 'Laal Salam': See video
Vikram Gokhale's health update: Ventilator likely to be removed

Vikram Gokhale's health update: Ventilator likely to be removed

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh buy new house, construction begins: See video

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh buy new house, construction begins: See video