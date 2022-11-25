Hansal Mehta talks abput cancel culture, calls Indian Film Industry 'resilient'

Hansal Mehta addresses damaging practices in Bollywood

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has called Indian Film Industry 'resilient.'

This year was quite chaotic for Bollywood. From Laal Singh Chaddha to Brahmastra Part One, several films were boycotted on Twitter as a result of which, some films did not do very well at the box office. Discussing the ins and outs of how the industry is functioning in the present time, he said, ‘It is disturbing to say the least. The kind of stuff that is written on social media, some of it even surreptitiously and otherwise, with the endorsement of some of our own colleagues.’

He further said, ‘It is disturbing but I do also feel that a lot of it is also social media, very manufactured. What is happening in this diversion, this madness, our fear is getting the better of us in being able to tell our stories the way we want to, in making the films the way we want to.’

He concluded the statement by saying, ‘It is a transitory phase; we will emerge out of it. It is a resilient industry.’

On the work front, Hansal has wrapped up a shoot of murder mystery with Kareena Kapoor in London.