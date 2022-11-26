Tasnim Haider is lying, making false claims: Punjab CM adviser

Tasnim Haider had claimed he got Adeel Hussain appointed by Pervez Elahi his political adviser. — Provided by our correspondent

Punjab CM adviser rejects Tasnim's claim of him being appointed as Pervez Elahi’s political adviser.

Adviser, his cousin disassociate themselves from Tasnim.

Adviser says Tasnim also lied when he claimed he was his cousin.

LONDON: Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi’s political adviser Adeel Hussain Shah rejected as a blatant lie the claim by Syed Tasnim Haider that he got him appointed as Elahi’s political adviser.

Tasnim claimed recently that Nawaz Sharif and Nasir Butt in the presence of eight PML-N leaders made a murder plan against Imran Khan and Arshad Sharif and that he agreed to provide shooters to attack the former prime minister in Wazirabad and that Butt controlled Waqar Ahmad and Khurram Ahmad in Kenya.

Tasnim also claimed that Adeel (also known as Syed Adeel Abbas Shah) from Gujarat’s Moinuddin Pur Syedan was his cousin and it was on his recommendation that Elahi made him his political adviser.

Speaking at a press conference, the Punjab chief minister's ally Adeel and his nephew Syed Shujah Abbas Shah rejected every claim made about them by Tasnim and disassociated themselves from him.

Punjab chief minister adviser Adeel Hussain with Pervaiz Elahi. — Provided by our correspondent

“He (Tasnim Haider Shah) has spoken a blatant lie that he got me appointed as adviser to Chief Minister Punjab. He has been against Chaudhary brothers and he has alleged that the Chaudharies registered murder cases against him. How can he get me appointed as a political adviser?" said the CM's adviser.

Adeel said that Tasnim also lied when he claimed he was his cousin. “This is another lie. We have no blood relation with him. He has no relation with Chaudhary brothers. We have our status based on our historic work in the area and our own political connections and credibility.”

Adeel said that the allegations Tasnim made about the murder conspiracy of Khan and Sharif were shocking. Adeel was appointed as Punjab chief minister’s political adviser on October 18, 2022. Shujah said that he decided to address the press conference to distance the whole family from the allegations and claims made by Tasnim.

Shuja Hussain Shah distances his family from Tasnim Haider’s allegations at London talk. — Provided by our correspondent

Tasnim Haider’s claims about our family are completely untrue. I am here to deny his claims. We have been in politics for over 30-35 years. My grandfather Syed Talib Hussain shah was in the union council for over three decades and the same seat is with my father now. We have a direct relation with Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi and others in the Chaudhary clan. Tasneem Haider is not our blood relation and he is not our friend either, he said.

He is from the same baradri which doesn’t mean that he is from us. My uncle was made adviser to the chief minister because of our background. Businessman Liaqat Mahmood has contradicted the claim by Tasnim Haider that he had shared attack threat information with him.

Mahmood told media persons that he had shared no such information with Khan and that he didn’t get him in touch with Punjab PTI leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema. Tasnim has been called by the fact-finding committee on November 28 to submit evidence in relation to the killing of Sharif.

The committee has sent him a notice to appear before it and bring evidence too in support of his claim. Butt, Anjem Chaudhary and others named by him have rejected his claim of a murder conspiracy. Tasnim says he will give evidence to the fact-finding committee.

