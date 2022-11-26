 
Meghan Markle to write memoir herself unlike Prince Harry

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s memoir will be a ‘nightmare’ for King Charles, Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla, it is claimed.

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to write a memoir ‘juicier’ than her husband Prince Harry’s tell-all Spare.

National Enquirer, per IBT, reported the cold treatment she and Harry received from royals during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September prompted Meghan to write the memoir wherein she will express her feelings.

Meghan will reportedly "leave no stone unturned" with her book, the report citing a source claimed, adding that the Duchess will write the book herself unlike Harry who had hired a ghostwriter.

The insider claimed the former Suits actress allegedly plans to drag down Kate Middleton, King Charles, Camilla, and "all those who have stood in her way or made life difficult" for her and Prince Harry.

