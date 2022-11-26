Malaika Arora recreates Bollywood 1990s iconic song for Ayushmann upcoming film

Malaika Arora recreates Bollywood iconic song of 1990s for Ayushmann upcoming film

Malaika Arora has recreated a new dance number from Zeenat Aman's popular film Qurbaani for Ayushman Khurrana's upcoming film An Action Hero.

Aap Jesa Koi is the remake of the Bollywood 90s film Qurbaani song which was picturised on Zeenat Aman in 1980.



The Tanishk Bagchi-created remake version of the song has been re-sung by Zahrah S Khan and Altamash Faridi.

The first song of the film Jehda Nasha in which Nora Fatehi performed with Ayushmann, was also a remake of a hit Punjabi song.

Tanishk Bagchi in his recent interview with Hindustan Times said that "You don’t even know the name of Jedha Nasha’s original singers Amar Jalal and IP Singh. You only know my name because I have recreated it."

"However, this step of recreating the song and picturising it on Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi will help the original singers in getting noticed. We are just becoming a window for these people to come out in the mainstream," Tanishk continued.

Ayushmann Khurrana upcoming film An Action Hero will be released in cinemas on December 2, 2022.