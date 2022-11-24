 
pakistan
An overview of Lt Gen Shamshad Mirza's career

Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza. — ISPR/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has nominated Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza for the post of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC). The premier also sent a summary of his appointment to President Arif Alvi.

Let's take a look at his career and achievements.

Who is Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza?

Lt Gen Mirza started his army career in the Sindh Regiment after training at Pakistan Military Academy. He has served as the director-general of the military operations under former COAS Raheel Sharif from 2015-2018.

Lt Gen Mirza also supervised the operations against terrorists in North Waziristan. He was part of the coordination group that oversaw negotiations with Afghanistan.

Lt Gen Mirza was also a member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Reforms Committee. 

After becoming a Lt Gen, he was appointed as the Vice Chief of the General Staff in 2018, a year before being posted as Chief of the General Staff. 

Currently, Lt Gen Mirza is serving as the Corps Commander Rawalpindi and is the second in the seniority list for the appointment of four-star generals.

Moreover, he also served in GOC Infantry Division, Okara, and for a brief period as the General Headquarters adjutant general.

