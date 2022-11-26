'Never felt energy like that': Kohli recalls heroic win against Pakistan

Kohli after leading India to victory against Pakistan — AFP/File

Indian batter Virat Kohli, who finished this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia as the top-scorer of the tournament, recently recalled the October 23's nail-biting match against Pakistan.

The former Indian captain took to Twitter to share how he felt about the knock against Pakistan where the star batter scored an unbeaten 80 and led the team to an unexpected victory.

"October 23, 2022 will always be special in my heart," Kohli wrote, adding that the evening was blessed.

"Never felt energy like that in a cricket game before," he added, speaking of the Melbourne Cricket Ground jam-packed with 90,000 fans.

In a match that Pakistan appeared to be winning, Kohli and his partner Hardik Pandya (40) led the country to a fascinating last-ball win.

Pakistan was restricted during the innings to score 159-8 which was chased heroically by Kohli later on. With four wickets still left, India won a much-loved Pakistan vs India match.

In the first half of the chase, the men in blue managed to only score 45-4. Struggling to catch up, once Kohli came on the crease, things changed miraculously with the batter hitting significant shots.

The historic fightback of the duo left India needing 16 in the final over with Mohammad Nawaz's nervousness helping them further to their target. With wides and no-balls in the last over boosting the confidence of the batting duo, India ended up defeating Pakistan.

However, India was knocked out by the powerful pair of England's Alex Hales and Jos Buttler in the semi-finals. The two crushed the blue team with a powerful performance and unbeaten half-centuries.