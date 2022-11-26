 
sports
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
SDSports desk

Azhar Ali struck by ball on head ahead of Pak-Eng Test series

By
SDSports desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Pakistans top-order batter Azhar Ali — AFP/file
Pakistan's top-order batter Azhar Ali — AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: Days before the much-anticipatedFortunately, Ali avoided any injury and took part in the remaining training session of the day. The ball struck Ali’s head when pacer Haris Rauf was bowling a delivery.

Pakistan’s next international assignment is the three-match Test series against England on home soil starting next month.

Speaking ahead of the series, Rauf said that he is keen on making his Test debut against England.

“It is a dream for every player to wear a Test cap. I have been with the Pakistan team for quite a while and If I get the chance to make my debut in the upcoming series, I will try to execute whatever I have learned from my seniors,” he said.

The England team will arrive in Pakistan on November 27 for the much-anticipated tour, with the first Test set to take place in Rawalpindi on December 1.

This will be the first time England will play a Test in Rawalpindi, which has previously staged 12 matches with the home side winning five and losing three.

The second Test moves to Multan starting on Friday (December 9), and the final Test of the tour will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi, commencing on Saturday (December 17).

More From Sports:

'Never felt energy like that': Kohli recalls heroic win against Pakistan

'Never felt energy like that': Kohli recalls heroic win against Pakistan
Hina Rabbani expected to represent Pakistan in FIFA World Cup in Doha

Hina Rabbani expected to represent Pakistan in FIFA World Cup in Doha
Sluggish England frustrated in US stalemate

Sluggish England frustrated in US stalemate
Qatar eliminated from World Cup after Netherlands and Ecuador draw

Qatar eliminated from World Cup after Netherlands and Ecuador draw
Neymar and Danilo to miss rest of group stage with ankle injuries

Neymar and Danilo to miss rest of group stage with ankle injuries
Hosts Qatar on verge of elimination after 3-1 loss to Senegal

Hosts Qatar on verge of elimination after 3-1 loss to Senegal
18-year-old Ahmed a 'very rare talent', says Ben Stokes

18-year-old Ahmed a 'very rare talent', says Ben Stokes
Iran deliver sucker punch to Wales with stoppage-time winners

Iran deliver sucker punch to Wales with stoppage-time winners
Wasim Akram narrates how Imran Khan left him alone on an island

Wasim Akram narrates how Imran Khan left him alone on an island
WATCH: Tennis ace Sania Mirza posts funny video on Instagram

WATCH: Tennis ace Sania Mirza posts funny video on Instagram
Sialkot, world’s football manufacturing capital, gets green makeover: ADB

Sialkot, world’s football manufacturing capital, gets green makeover: ADB
Messi on brink as Argentina look to salvage World Cup

Messi on brink as Argentina look to salvage World Cup