Azhar Ali struck by ball on head ahead of Pak-Eng Test series

Fortunately, Ali avoided any injury and took part in the remaining training session of the day. The ball struck Ali's head when pacer Haris Rauf was bowling a delivery. Pakistan's next international assignment is the three-match Test series against England on home soil starting next month.

Speaking ahead of the series, Rauf said that he is keen on making his Test debut against England.

“It is a dream for every player to wear a Test cap. I have been with the Pakistan team for quite a while and If I get the chance to make my debut in the upcoming series, I will try to execute whatever I have learned from my seniors,” he said.

The England team will arrive in Pakistan on November 27 for the much-anticipated tour, with the first Test set to take place in Rawalpindi on December 1.

This will be the first time England will play a Test in Rawalpindi, which has previously staged 12 matches with the home side winning five and losing three.

The second Test moves to Multan starting on Friday (December 9), and the final Test of the tour will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi, commencing on Saturday (December 17).