 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS wins Top 10 Artist Award at Melon Music Awards 2022

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

BTS brings Top 10 Artist Award home
BTS brings Top 10 Artist Award home 

BTS win Top 10 Artist Award at Melon Music Awards 2022, which makes it their 7th win in a row at prestigious awards event. 

Melon Music Awards is a major awards show that was initiated by Kakao Entertainment through its online music store in Melon. The event used to a fan-voted award conducted online but it went official in 2009 and started happening in Seoul ever since.

The awards are given on the evaluation of the digital data from Melon music platform, critique reviews are also included and fan voting is an essential part. Hence, it is no surprise to see BTS making it to the top 10 with the kind of popularity they have.

For last 7 years, BTS have been a part of top 10 Artist Award list. They have earned a permanent place and each year they get better with their music to keep that place intact.

On the work front, Jungkook performed and owned the stage at FIFA Worldcup opening ceremony in Qatar whereas V was seen arriving at Incheon International Airport after a tour of New York. 

More From Entertainment:

Oscar-winning singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63

Oscar-winning singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63
Emilia Clarke playfully poses outside ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired ice cream parlor

Emilia Clarke playfully poses outside ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired ice cream parlor

Emily Ratajkowski looks effortlessly chic as she takes her dog on morning walk

Emily Ratajkowski looks effortlessly chic as she takes her dog on morning walk

Is Britney Spears expecting baby with Sam Asghari?

Is Britney Spears expecting baby with Sam Asghari?
Victoria Beckham's London store has no queues amid backlash over David’s ambassadorship

Victoria Beckham's London store has no queues amid backlash over David’s ambassadorship
‘The Kardashians’ season 2 fails to impress fans: ‘Boring’

‘The Kardashians’ season 2 fails to impress fans: ‘Boring’
Stormzy publically supports Meghan Markle, asks critics to leave her alone

Stormzy publically supports Meghan Markle, asks critics to leave her alone

Emma Watson surprises her autistic fan

Emma Watson surprises her autistic fan
Queen Elizabeth ‘missed’ Prince Philip’s death?

Queen Elizabeth ‘missed’ Prince Philip’s death?
Leonardo DiCaprio highlights U.K zoo’s conservation work on Day of the Dead

Leonardo DiCaprio highlights U.K zoo’s conservation work on Day of the Dead
Royal fans say Sophie Wessex 'deserves' the 'Coronet of a Duchess'

Royal fans say Sophie Wessex 'deserves' the 'Coronet of a Duchess'
Shakira makes shocking revelations about Gerard Pique relationship amid tax fraud case

Shakira makes shocking revelations about Gerard Pique relationship amid tax fraud case