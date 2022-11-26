 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Randeep Hooda says staying underweight for VD Savarkar biopic is tough

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Randeep Hooda says staying underweight for VD Savarkar biopic is tough
Randeep Hooda says staying underweight for VD Savarkar biopic is tough

Randeep Hooda talked about losing weight for the Vinayak Damodar Savarkar biopic in a recent interview and said that staying underweight takes a toll on his health, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Randeep Hooda has shed around 18 kg to play freedom fighter and politician VD Savarkar. Randeep shared about the weight loss and that staying underweight for too long takes a toll on his health and he tries to pause the process for a while.

Randeep said, "I have been underweight for a very long time...and I agree I shouldn't have been underweight for too long. However, the biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar demands it and I love to push my limit and do everything possible to do justice to the character I am playing."

He further added, "It's not that I have to undergo transformation out of duty or something. It's just that I like to go through emotions of different characters. This kind of training makes me feel closer to the character.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep Hooda will be making his series debut soon with spy-thriller CAT on Netflix.

More From Showbiz:

Jibran Khan clears the air regarding his drama Daraar

Jibran Khan clears the air regarding his drama Daraar
Giorgia Andriani appreciates boyfriend Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora

Giorgia Andriani appreciates boyfriend Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora
Dilip Kumar Film Festival: Shakti, Aan, Devdas to come back in theatres

Dilip Kumar Film Festival: Shakti, Aan, Devdas to come back in theatres

Abhishek Bachchan diffuses tension between Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, says Navya Naveli Nanda

Abhishek Bachchan diffuses tension between Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, says Navya Naveli Nanda
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' off to a decent start at the box office

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' off to a decent start at the box office
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 8

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 8
Jaya Bachchan claims she was happier being a wife than an actor

Jaya Bachchan claims she was happier being a wife than an actor

Kartik Aaryan reveals he experienced nightmares after playing Freddy

Kartik Aaryan reveals he experienced nightmares after playing Freddy

Vikram Gokhale dies at 77: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon mourns his death

Vikram Gokhale dies at 77: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon mourns his death
Bipasha Basu shares first glimpse of daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu shares first glimpse of daughter Devi
Malaika Arora recreates Bollywood 1990s iconic song for Ayushmann upcoming film

Malaika Arora recreates Bollywood 1990s iconic song for Ayushmann upcoming film
Rang Mahal receives 'best TV long serial' award at Lux Style Awards of 2022

Rang Mahal receives 'best TV long serial' award at Lux Style Awards of 2022