Randeep Hooda says staying underweight for VD Savarkar biopic is tough

Randeep Hooda talked about losing weight for the Vinayak Damodar Savarkar biopic in a recent interview and said that staying underweight takes a toll on his health, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Randeep Hooda has shed around 18 kg to play freedom fighter and politician VD Savarkar. Randeep shared about the weight loss and that staying underweight for too long takes a toll on his health and he tries to pause the process for a while.

Randeep said, "I have been underweight for a very long time...and I agree I shouldn't have been underweight for too long. However, the biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar demands it and I love to push my limit and do everything possible to do justice to the character I am playing."

He further added, "It's not that I have to undergo transformation out of duty or something. It's just that I like to go through emotions of different characters. This kind of training makes me feel closer to the character.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep Hooda will be making his series debut soon with spy-thriller CAT on Netflix.