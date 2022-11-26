 
Saturday Nov 26 2022
Giorgia Andriani appreciates boyfriend Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Giorgia Andriani appreciates boyfriend Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora

Giorgia Andriani opened up about her equation with her boyfriend Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora in a recent interview and shared that she admires Malaika and has met her sometimes, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Giorgia revealed that she has met Malaika a number of times. She added that she admires Malaika a lot as she started from zero and her journey to reach where she has reached is commendable.

Giorgia said "I really like her and I appreciate her journey a lot. She also started from zero basically, she was a model so then slowly she reached where she has reached and kudos to her."

She further added, "For me, she's definitely somebody that I do admire.”

Arbaaz and Giorgia have been dating for four years now. They started dating after Arbaaz's divorce from Malaika Arora. Arbaaz and Malaika were married from 1998 to 2017 and they have a son together named Arhaan.

