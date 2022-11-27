Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’: Gwendoline Christie talks creating her character Larissa Weems

Netflix Wednesday stars Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems, who is in charge of protecting a school full of outcasts, Nevermore Academy.

The same school that the titular Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, is recently enrolled in.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Christie shared that the new Netflix series is the first time where she felt beautiful on-screen.

“It is the first time I've ever felt beautiful on screen,” she said while giving credit to her hair and makeup team.”

“I cannot express my extreme gratitude more heartily to Tim [Burton] and Colleen and our hair and makeup team. Colleen Atwood is rightfully a legend, and what she does is close to witchcraft in terms of transformation. It is an honour of my life to work with Colleen and to work with Tim.”

The Game of Thrones alum worked with Burton and costume designer Colleen Atwood and imagined who this character might be.

“He [Burton] said, ‘You can do whatever you like with the character, feel free to make it whatever you want and we'll keep talking about it’,” Christie shared with EW. “And that was an unbelievable opportunity from this great cinematic master.”

“This idea kept coming to me of Larissa Weems being someone who was an outcast, who went to a school for outcasts, that was always second best and was always in Morticia's [Catherine Zeta-Jones] shadow," Christie explained.

“What kept coming to me was this idea of this Hitchcock-style heroin, this screen siren, that maybe that young woman would look to our mystic portal, the cinema, to be an incarnation of her fantasies. And weirdly, Tim had exactly the same idea and so did Colleen Atwood.”

“We were looking at Tippi Hedren and Kim Novak," Christie detailed. “I wanted to push that idea. I like to transform into characters and people that are very far away from myself and I would never be cast as this part. It was an opportunity to create that and to inhabit that sort of impenetrable, imperious character with that classic idea of femininity.”

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.

