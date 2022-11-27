 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani oozes charm in white silk robe at bachelorette party

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani oozes charm in white silk robe at bachelorette party

Hansika Motwani is set to kick-start her wedding festivities soon. The actress recently shared a glimpse of her fun bachelorette, on her Instagram handle.

In the video, shared by Hansika is seen in a white silk robe, which has 'Bride' written on it, and on the other hand, her bridesmaids are seen in customised black robes.

She captioned it as, "Best bachelorette ever. #blessed with the #best."

As reports of PinkVilla, Hansika will tie the knot with beau Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, 2022

The two is planning to tie the knot in a traditional Sindhi ceremony which will be held at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur.

More From Showbiz:

Kartik Aaryan dubbed 'easiest actor to work with' by choreographers

Kartik Aaryan dubbed 'easiest actor to work with' by choreographers
Anil Kapoor pays tribute to deceased actor Vikram Gokhale in new post

Anil Kapoor pays tribute to deceased actor Vikram Gokhale in new post
Taapsee Pannu shares the teaser of psychological thriller 'Blurr'

Taapsee Pannu shares the teaser of psychological thriller 'Blurr'
Jibran Khan clears the air regarding his drama Daraar

Jibran Khan clears the air regarding his drama Daraar
Giorgia Andriani appreciates boyfriend Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora

Giorgia Andriani appreciates boyfriend Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora
Randeep Hooda says staying underweight for VD Savarkar biopic is tough

Randeep Hooda says staying underweight for VD Savarkar biopic is tough
Dilip Kumar Film Festival: Shakti, Aan, Devdas to come back in theatres

Dilip Kumar Film Festival: Shakti, Aan, Devdas to come back in theatres

Abhishek Bachchan diffuses tension between Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, says Navya Naveli Nanda

Abhishek Bachchan diffuses tension between Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, says Navya Naveli Nanda
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' off to a decent start at the box office

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' off to a decent start at the box office
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 8

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 8
Jaya Bachchan claims she was happier being a wife than an actor

Jaya Bachchan claims she was happier being a wife than an actor

Kartik Aaryan reveals he experienced nightmares after playing Freddy

Kartik Aaryan reveals he experienced nightmares after playing Freddy