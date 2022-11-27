Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani oozes charm in white silk robe at bachelorette party

Hansika Motwani is set to kick-start her wedding festivities soon. The actress recently shared a glimpse of her fun bachelorette, on her Instagram handle.

In the video, shared by Hansika is seen in a white silk robe, which has 'Bride' written on it, and on the other hand, her bridesmaids are seen in customised black robes.



She captioned it as, "Best bachelorette ever. #blessed with the #best."

As reports of PinkVilla, Hansika will tie the knot with beau Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, 2022



The two is planning to tie the knot in a traditional Sindhi ceremony which will be held at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur.

