 
pakistan
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Six die, seven injured as jeep plunges into ravine in AJK

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Six die as jeep falls into ravine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. — Radio Pakistan/File
Six die as jeep falls into ravine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. — Radio Pakistan/File  

  • Six women die, seven others injured as jeep falls into ravine.   
  • Ill-fated jeep skids off road, falls into deep ravine.  
  • Six of the injured are in critical condition at the hospital.

MUZAFFARABAD: At least six women died and seven others — including the driver — suffered injuries when a jeep carrying voters fell into a deep ravine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Neelum Valley on Sunday.

According to police, the ill-fated jeep with female voters on board skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine in Dudhnial area of the valley.

After being informed, the police launched a rescue operation immediately and shifted the injured and the bodies to the hospital, said the officials.

Six female voters succumbed to their injuries on the spot, the police said, adding that among the injured, six were in critical condition at the hospital.

AJK president saddened by accident

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic accident which resulted in the death of six women and injuries to seven others. He termed the accident as “heart-wrenching”.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the president said that he has directed the local admonition to provide every possible cooperation to the injured.

It is pertinent to mention here that after 31 years, the first phase of the local government elections was held in the valley today.

The polling took place in three districts of Muzaffarabad Division — Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley, and Muzaffarabad. 

More From Pakistan:

Won't 'wait a minute' to dissolve assembly if Imran Khan orders, CM Punjab vows

Won't 'wait a minute' to dissolve assembly if Imran Khan orders, CM Punjab vows
IG Sindh admits police negligence in Perween Rahman murder case

IG Sindh admits police negligence in Perween Rahman murder case
Pakistan urges world to step up against climate change

Pakistan urges world to step up against climate change
General Sahir Shamshad Mirza takes charge as CJCSC

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza takes charge as CJCSC
Altaf to go against former devotees over seven properties at UK High Court

Altaf to go against former devotees over seven properties at UK High Court
Pakistan urges India to inquire 2002 Godhra incident

Pakistan urges India to inquire 2002 Godhra incident

Netizens mock Imran Khan's remarks about Imran Ismail's narrow escape from gunshots

Netizens mock Imran Khan's remarks about Imran Ismail's narrow escape from gunshots
Claims regarding General Bajwa and his family's assets based on blatant lies: ISPR

Claims regarding General Bajwa and his family's assets based on blatant lies: ISPR
KP opposition calls meeting to discuss options following Imran Khan's announcement

KP opposition calls meeting to discuss options following Imran Khan's announcement
'Our tehreek will continue': Imran Khan thanks supporters for joining 'Azadi March'

'Our tehreek will continue': Imran Khan thanks supporters for joining 'Azadi March'

MNA Mohsin Dawar stopped at Islamabad airport before international departure

MNA Mohsin Dawar stopped at Islamabad airport before international departure
China welcomes newly appointed army chief Gen Munir, CJCSC Gen Mirza

China welcomes newly appointed army chief Gen Munir, CJCSC Gen Mirza