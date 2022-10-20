 
Afridi commends PCB's response to India's decision on Asia Cup

  • BCCI decided against touring Pakistan for next year’s Asia Cup.
  • In response, PCB considers exiting the Asian Cricket Council.
  • PCB is also deliberating not to participate in World Cup in India. 

Former captain Shahid Afridi appreciated the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) response to India’s decision not to visit Pakistan in the Asia Cup. 

A day earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided against touring Pakistan for next year’s Asia Cup. The report also added that BCCI will insist on a neutral venue for the tournament.

After BCCI’s decision, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also started considering exiting the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Sources told Geo News that PCB is deliberating not to participate in the 2023 World Cup set to take place in India next year.

Following the PCB’s stern response against the Indian cricket board, Afridi said that he liked the PCB’s statement on the Asia Cup.

“This is how mature, sensible, and professional organisations handle sensitive and important matters,” tweeted Afridi.

PCB condemns BCCI secretary

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sought an emergency meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after the Indian cricket board said their team would not tour Pakistan to play in the Asia Cup 2023.

The PCB, in its letter to the ACC, condemned the unilateral announcement by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah that they had decided to hold the tournament at a neutral venue.

