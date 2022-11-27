Ram Setu director Abhishek Sharma says Bollywood cannot be 'original'

Filmmaker Abhishek Sharma shared in a recent interview that Bollywood can never be 'original' and one should not expect something to be original whose name is also a mimicry, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Abhishek said that the name of Bollywood is also a mimicry therefore one should not expect it to be original at all. He stated that everyone in the industry needs to come together and think of the industry, leaving personal profits aside.

Abhishek said, "Bollywood must be some journalist's joke that remained. If the name is a mimicry of something else, how can you expect them to be original? The suits are here to pay up but are you ready to be creative enough? Are we truly an organic industry? We need to introspect."

He further added, "We need to come together keeping aside personal profit and loss and think about the industry as a whole."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek's last directed film was Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar.