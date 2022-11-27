 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Ram Setu director Abhishek Sharma says Bollywood cannot be 'original'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Ram Setu director Abhishek Sharma says Bollywood cannot be original
Ram Setu director Abhishek Sharma says Bollywood cannot be 'original'

Filmmaker Abhishek Sharma shared in a recent interview that Bollywood can never be 'original' and one should not expect something to be original whose name is also a mimicry, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Abhishek said that the name of Bollywood is also a mimicry therefore one should not expect it to be original at all. He stated that everyone in the industry needs to come together and think of the industry, leaving personal profits aside.

Abhishek said, "Bollywood must be some journalist's joke that remained. If the name is a mimicry of something else, how can you expect them to be original? The suits are here to pay up but are you ready to be creative enough? Are we truly an organic industry? We need to introspect."

He further added, "We need to come together keeping aside personal profit and loss and think about the industry as a whole."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek's last directed film was Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar.

More From Showbiz:

Anurag Kashyap gets candid about battling depression

Anurag Kashyap gets candid about battling depression

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 9

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 9
Fawad Khan turns 41, celebrates birthday with close family and friends

Fawad Khan turns 41, celebrates birthday with close family and friends

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' does decent business on Day 2

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' does decent business on Day 2
Varun Dhawan hints at Kriti Sanon, Prabhas's relationship: See video

Varun Dhawan hints at Kriti Sanon, Prabhas's relationship: See video
Kajol to feature in Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film, reports

Kajol to feature in Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film, reports
Nora Fatehi recalls shooting for song 'Pachtaoge': 'I could relate to it'

Nora Fatehi recalls shooting for song 'Pachtaoge': 'I could relate to it'
Salman Khan all set to reunite with Revathi after 32 years in 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan all set to reunite with Revathi after 32 years in 'Tiger 3'

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's first wedding anniversary is near: Check out their special plan

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's first wedding anniversary is near: Check out their special plan

Babil Khan reveals he doesn’t take advantage of being Irrfan Khan’s son

Babil Khan reveals he doesn’t take advantage of being Irrfan Khan’s son
Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Vikram Gokhale and Tabassum

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Vikram Gokhale and Tabassum
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi organize carnival themed birthday party for daughter Mehr: See Pics

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi organize carnival themed birthday party for daughter Mehr: See Pics