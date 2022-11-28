 
Monday Nov 28 2022
Princess Beatrice fleeing London after mom Fergie’s ex reveals anguish

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Princess Beatrice, the daughter of disgraced Prince Andrew, has reportedly decided to move away from London after having ‘enough’ of her dad’s scandals and subsequent commentary, especially from John Bryan, an ex-lover of her mother Sarah Ferguson.

According to Palace sources cited by Woman’s Day magazine, 34-year-old Princess Beatrice found John’s recent interview with Mirror UK to be the last straw after difficult few years with her father Prince Andrew’s sex abuse scandals, and is now looking forward to move into a Cotswolds mansion with her husband and daughter.

Princess Beatrice’s friends were also quoted saying: “Beatrice has always been a people pleaser but John coming forward and shining a light on her family is just too much for her right now.”

Royal insiders said that Beatrice ‘has had enough of playing courtier’, especially after John came out to discuss his 1992 headline-making romance with her mom Sarah, and also discussed Prince Andrew’s infamous Newsnight interview.

Talking about Andrew’s family’s reaction to the interview, John told Mirror UK: “He was shouting, 'I don't care anymore, I don't care. I am being treated unfairly.' In the four years I dated Sarah, I never once heard [Andrew] raise his voice or lose his temper.”

John added: “It showed what strain he was under, how much he cared about the damage this was doing to the royal family. Beatrice was hugely distressed and told her father 'You've hurt our family.'”

