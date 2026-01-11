'BBC' eyes Christine Lampard as new Strictly presenter

Christine Lampard reportedly has become the most desirable choice to host Strictly Come Dancing after leaving ITV's Lorraine.

The presenter, 46, can now make use of her time following her final stint hosting the daytime TV show after being axed amid the channel's brutal cuts.

It has now been revealed that BBC bosses are said to be eyeing her up to front the dance competition.

Tess and Claudia announced they would be stepping down from their roles on the show in a statement released in October, with speculation about their replacements being rife ever since.

A TV said of Christine: 'She has a huge fanbase from her years fronting breakfast TV and is a pro at handling live TV, which is no mean feat. 'Producers love the idea of casting a presenter who has previously taken part in the show as a contestant, as it has worked really well in the past on spin-off show It Takes Two.'

They added to The Sun: 'Now she has more free time she has become a firm frontrunner and a name on everyone’s lips.'

Christine and Ranvir Singh, 48, were revealed to no longer be needed to stand in for main presenter Lorraine Kelly, 65, earlier this year due to her show facing the majority of cost cutting measures.