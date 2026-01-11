 
Katie Price gushes over son Harvey's new home

Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, which sparks a constant desire to eat food

Geo News Digital Desk
January 11, 2026

Katie Price has given an update about her son Harvey's accommodation. 

The former glamour model's eldest son, Harvey, has recently graduated from a specialist college that catered to his additional needs. 

For the unversed, Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, which sparks a constant desire to eat food and a permanent feeling of hunger which leads to obesity.

He also battles a series of debilitating conditions including autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder.


Speaking about his big life change on her podcast, Katie said: 'He should be moving at the end of this month, it's going to be 15 minutes away. I can't wait. They're just finishing off regulations and building stuff because it's all brand new.'

Katie also revealed what she has bought for her son to kit out his new home, saying: 'I am going to get him a Smeg green kettle and toaster, new plates, knife...

'The same as how i kitted Junior's out. I've got him a new sofa, bed, all the bedding. I'm going to make it a home from home.'

Last month, Katie left both her mother and fans crying tears of joy, as she gifted her a life-changing Christmas present, 'pink mobility scooter,' granting her 'a bit of freedom and independence'.

