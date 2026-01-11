Katie Price gushes over son Harvey's new home

Katie Price also battles a series of debilitating conditions including autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder.

Katie Price has given an update about her son Harvey's accommodation.

The former glamour model's eldest son, Harvey, has recently graduated from a specialist college that catered to his additional needs.

For the unversed, Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, which sparks a constant desire to eat food and a permanent feeling of hunger which leads to obesity.

He also battles a series of debilitating conditions including autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder.





Speaking about his big life change on her podcast, Katie said: 'He should be moving at the end of this month, it's going to be 15 minutes away. I can't wait. They're just finishing off regulations and building stuff because it's all brand new.'

Katie also revealed what she has bought for her son to kit out his new home, saying: 'I am going to get him a Smeg green kettle and toaster, new plates, knife...

'The same as how i kitted Junior's out. I've got him a new sofa, bed, all the bedding. I'm going to make it a home from home.'

