Melissa Gilbert's child abuse remarks emerge amid husband's investigation

Melissa Gilbert shared candid remarks on the subject of child abuse two months before her husband, West Wing star Timothy Busfield, faced an arrest warrant due to similar accusations.

In an impassioned Instagram post from November, the Little House on the Prairie actress had detailed an unsettling incident from when she was 15 years old.

“The girl on vacation in Hawaii with her family is the same girl who was expected to ‘fall in love with’ and kiss a man on film who was several years older than she was. Through the lens of today, this is shocking. I have no words other than to say, ‘I WAS A CHILD.’ ‘I WAS FIFTEEN,’” Gilbert wrote in a caption alongside a photo of herself kissing a 23-year-old co-star from the classic series.

While the 61-year-old actress has currently stepped away from the social media platform in the light of her husband’s recent arrest, her earlier comments were directed at journalist and Conservative media personality Megyn Kelly, who was widely criticised following controversial remarks about Jeffrey Epstein’s victims.

Raising concerns about Epstein’s status as a pedophile, Kelly had highlighted his victims’ ages, claiming, “There’s a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old, you know?”

“@Megynkelly, you need to be careful with your words,” Gilbert noted in her currently unavailable post’s caption.

Meanwhile, Timothy Busfield had an arrest warrant issued against him on the charges of illicit sexual conduct related to two child actors from The Cleaning Lady, the Fox series on which he worked as a director and executive producer.

According to People, Melissa Gilbert was present for her husband’s call with the authorities via speakerphone when he was contacted regarding the ongoing investigation back in November.