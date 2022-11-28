 
Monday Nov 28 2022
Watch: Arijit Singh's rendition of Coke Sudio cover Pasoori, fans react

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Arijit Singh’s rendition of Coke Studio's Pasoori at a recent concert went viral on internet.

In a short clip shared by one of the singers’ fan on Twitter, the Kesariya hit-maker could be seen crooning Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori at a live-concert in Mumbai.

It’s no surprise that after hearing this song, the crowd went crazy and started chanting lyrics loudly along with Tum Hi Ho singer.

Following this clip, some fans showered love over Arijit’s take on Pasoori, as one tweeted, “He is a different (kind) all together man… Can make any song of any singer like his own...Take a bow.”

However, a few also expressed their disappointment and said that he ruined the song completely as the original cover was way better than Arijit’s version.

It’s been nine months to song’s release and still it continues to garner attention on social media.

Earlier, The Guardian reported that this song “has been heralded for transcending boundaries, particularly between India and Pakistan, continuing a long tradition of culture uniting the two countries where politics always failed”.The outlet reported that not only in India, the song reportedly became a global phenomenon in the music industry.

This is not the first time that any singer sang this cover. Dutch singer Emma Heesters is also one of the few musicians who also crooned this song a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Pasoori had garnered over 100 million views on YouTube, making it the first Pakistani song to enter Spotify’s official global songs chart. 

Watch Arijit Singh's rendition here:


