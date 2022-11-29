 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Kajol opens up about what she learned from her kids Nysa and Yug

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Kajol reveals what her children have taught her
Kajol reveals what her children have taught her

Kajol will be seen in Salaam Venky playing role mother of a terminally ill child.

She is actively promoting her film right now. Amidst promotional sessions, she has revealed what she has learned from her kids Nysa and Yug.

She revealed that during Salaam Venky, she has discovered a lot of aspects of motherhood. She has been through multiple stages of exploring motherhood and while working in the film, she revealed she has learned ‘patience’ from her kids.

In an interview with News 18, Kajol revealed she has enjoyed motherhood throughout her life and even though she is involved in multiple things career wise, she doesn’t feel motherhood has consumed her fully.

Regarding Salaam Venky, fans are super pumped for Aamir Khan’s cameo and Kajol’s irresistible charm on-screen. The film will be released on December 9. 

More From Showbiz:

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen playing a Kashmiri girl in her next

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen playing a Kashmiri girl in her next
Parineeti Chopra reveals how she gets food on time in cafes

Parineeti Chopra reveals how she gets food on time in cafes
Ajay Devgn appreciates Bhediya and calls Varun Dhawan 'rockstar'

Ajay Devgn appreciates Bhediya and calls Varun Dhawan 'rockstar'
Giorgia Andriani reveals her wedding plans with boyfriend Arbaaz Khan

Giorgia Andriani reveals her wedding plans with boyfriend Arbaaz Khan
Anupam Kher reveals he is scared of heights

Anupam Kher reveals he is scared of heights
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office on Day 10

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office on Day 10
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' grows at the box office on Day 3

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' grows at the box office on Day 3
Akshay Kumar believes India is on its way to become a ‘superpower’

Akshay Kumar believes India is on its way to become a ‘superpower’
Sharman Joshi unveils the reason he was replaced in 'Golmaal' franchise

Sharman Joshi unveils the reason he was replaced in 'Golmaal' franchise
Minal Khan announces her YouTube channel

Minal Khan announces her YouTube channel

Syra Yousuf shares rare photo featuring Quick Style: ‘Love ‘em’

Syra Yousuf shares rare photo featuring Quick Style: ‘Love ‘em’
Kartik Aaryan reveals he became a 'loner' because of 'Freddy'

Kartik Aaryan reveals he became a 'loner' because of 'Freddy'