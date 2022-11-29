 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
Afzal Nadeem Dogar
Talha Hashmi

Karachi man slaughters wife, three daughters

Afzal Nadeem Dogar
Talha Hashmi

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

A rescue official (centre) can be seen at a residential area in Malir's Shamsi Society in Karachi, on November 29, 2022. — Afzal Nadeem Dogar

  • Injured man suspected murderer.
  • Victims found dead are aged 38, 16, 12, and 10.
  • Police recover a knife from crime scene.

KARACHI: Four people including one woman and three younger girls were Tuesday murdered in Karachi's Shamsi Society, located in Korangi District, while one man was critically injured.

All the dead and the injured belong to the same family, according to the Senior Superintendent of Police Sajid Sadozai.

The victims were tenants of the house where the crime was perpetrated.

Police confirmed they found bloodied bodies of one older woman, 38, and three girls, 16, 12, and 10 in the house.

The victims were killed with a sharp-edged tool. The survivor, a critically injured man, identified as Fawad, was moved to the hospital.

According to police, Fawad is the prime suspect in the murders.

SSP Sadozai said the dead woman was Fawad’s wife, while the girls were his daughters.

“The suspect, a sales manager at a private spice-selling company by profession, tried to commit suicide after killing his wife and daughters,” the police official said.

The SSP Korangi said the house was locked from the inside after the murders, “which indicates the suspect was behind the killings”.

Police have recovered a knife from the crime scene, as per SSP Korangi.

The Crime Scene Unit has reached the murder site to collect evidence.

The investigators are also recording statements from neighbours and other residents in the vicinity.

According to SSP Korangi, the incident is an internal matter of the family.

