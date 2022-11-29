WhatsApp to roll out much-needed 'Message Yourself' feature soon

Representational image of a smartphone user trying to click on WhatsApp's logo. — AFP/File

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned social messaging application, is rolling out a feature most users have been waiting for.

Users will no longer have to form a group to send messages to themselves as WhatsApp is introducing its "Message Yourself" feature for its iOS and Android users. The feature was initially rolled out for beta testers, but will now be available for everyone, according to GSMArena.

The feature lets users message themselves as the chat is only accessible and visible to them. It will allow them to post and save anything on their end including text, photos, videos, voice notes, save links, contact cards, and upload documents like they do while chatting with others.

— GSMArena

Other similar applications such as Telegram already had this feature since its launch.

"WhatsApp only publicly started testing this feature back in October. Some users have managed to work around its absence in the past by creating a group and then removing other members to essentially create a private chat for yourself," GSMArena reported.

The feature will be available in the coming weeks.