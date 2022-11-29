Pakistan Army guns down 10 terrorists in Balochistan's Hoshab

In this file photo, security forces are seen taking position during an operation. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: Ten terrorists were killed and one apprehended in injured condition by the Pakistan Army on Tuesday from Hoshab in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.



According to the military's media wing, two terrorists managed to escape; however, the operation to trace them continues in the area.

The ISPR said that an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted to clear a hideout of terrorists linked with firing incidents targeting security forces and civilians alike besides planting improvised explosive devices on M-8 in the general area of Hoshab.

"As security forces were in process of establishing blocking positions after identification of 12-14 terrorists' location, they opened fire on the security forces," the statement read.

The military also recovered a heavy cache of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices.

"Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said in its statement.