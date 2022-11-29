 
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she was scared to tell people about her epilepsy

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about her epilepsy for the first time in a recent interview and revealed that she was scared to tell people about it, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Fatima shared that she cannot travel alone now and she always needs someone by her side. She added that she was reluctant to tell people about her condition because she feared not getting work because of it.

Fatima said, "It kept my work and life on hold. For me this was a big jhatka, I really thought I’m lucky that I survived. I’ve had big episodes in the past, but this was the most difficult as I was all alone. Now I cannot travel alone, I need someone with me."

She further added, "I’ve not hidden it, but kabhi mauka nahi mila. I took some time to understand what it was. There’s so much stigma attached. I was scared that if I tell people that I have this then I will not get work."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima was last seen in the web series Modern Love: Mumbai.

