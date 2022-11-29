 
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
Meghan Markle credits Prince Harry for final ‘Archetypes’ episode

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Meghan Markle has credited husband Prince Harry for coming up with the topic and idea behind the final episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes.

For the finale of her podcast, Meghan chose to invite just men, including Trevor Noah, Andy Cohen, and Judd Apatow, to ‘broaden the conversation’ about stereotypes; previously, the podcast saw all women guests in conversation with the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan shared: “It also occurred to me, truth be told, at the suggestion of my husband, if we really want to shift how we think about gender and the limiting labels that we separate people into then we have to broaden the conversation. We have to actively include men.”

She then introduced her guests as “very thoughtful men … who’ve been behind some of the most successful movies and TV shows but also who are part of cultural conversation in such an impactful way.”

Meghan continued: “I thought for this final episode, wouldn’t it be interesting to sit with some men, hear their thoughts and see what they think of archetypes?”

Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast premiered on the streaming platform in August this year as part of a reported £18 million deal. 

