BLACKPINK 'Ice Cream' surpasses 800M views on YouTube

BLACKPINK achieved another YouTube viewership milestone with their music video Ice Cream.

On November 30, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK 2020 summer hit collab music video Ice Cream surpassed 800 million views on YouTube.

K-pop girl group released Ice Cream with the collaboration of Gomez collab and became the seventh music video to hit this million views milestone on a video-sharing app.

Before Ice Cream, DDU-DU DDU-DU, BOOMBAYAH, Kill This Love, As If It’s Your Last, How You Like That, and WHISTLE all had surpassed 800 million counter views on YouTube.

The music video was released on August 28, 2020, and it took more than two years to achieve the million marks.

For those unversed, BLACKPINK is the South Korean band consistings of four member includes Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo.