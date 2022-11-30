 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor rubbish pregnancy rumours

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Malaika Arora responded furiously to reports that she is pregnant with Arjun Kapoors baby
Earlier today, Indian news outlet Pink Villa reported that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are expecting a child together, and the actress has now responded furiously. 

The duo immediately reacted to the news through their social media handles and disregarded the reports.

Arjun, taking to his Instagram, wrote: “@Pinkvilla and journalist Nikita Dalvi - This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news.”

He further went on to say: “This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don’t dare to play with our personal lives.”

Malaika also reposted his story with the same lengthy caption.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a while now and are often trolled over their age difference. 

