Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Tenoch Huerta confirms Marvel Namor can thrash DC Aquaman

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Namor can beat Aquaman, Tenoch Huerta confirmed to both superhero fans in a recent interview.

During an interview with Rolling Stones, the interviewer pressed the Mexican actor to reveal that Namor could take Aquaman in a fight. The Marvel seawater anti-hero confirmed, "Yeah."

Moreover, the Narcos: Mexico star also lauded Jason Mamoa and his character Aquaman, saying, [I'm] honored to be compared with that guy. He's a wonderful actor, a fantastic human being. He's a Hollywood movie star, and they are comparing me with him. It's like, "Oh my, God, Mom! Mom! They are talking about me and Jason!" It's fantastic! I love it.

But, yeah, talking about the characters, I think they are totally different. It's like trying to compare Shazam and Superman, or, I don't know, Thanos and another villain just because they are villains, you know? For me, it's like, okay, they are two superheroes, they come from the water, and that's it. One is Mayan, Mesoamerican, and the other is Atlantean, from a Greek myth, but it's different cultures, different backgrounds…even different powers, you know? Aquaman can communicate with animals, with whales and everything and Namor can't.

