 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Nora Fatehi impresses audience with her electrifying performance at FIFA 2022

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Nora Fatehi will be seen in Ayushmann Khurranas An Action Hero
Nora Fatehi will be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero'

Nora Fatehi, who never fails to impress her fans, lights up the FIFA World Cup2022 stage with her outstanding performance and leaves her fans in awe.

The video of her performance has been circulating on social media. The Dilbar dancer wore a shimmery dress during the performance and looked absolutely stunning.

Nora danced on her hit songs from the Bollywood industry. She also performed to the official anthem of the FIFA World Cup Light The Sky.

Previously, Fatehi also shared a video from the stadium with her fans and wrote: “That moment when u hear ur voice at the world cup stadium @fifaworldcup this was so surreal! Its milestones like this that make the journey so worth it. i Always envisioned moments like this, im Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this! Believe in ur self guys, never let anybody tell you You Cant! Ur dreams are never too big! Many laughed at me at the start but we out here!! And this is just the beginning..”

On the work front, Nora Fatehi appeared in Ayushmann Khurrana’s film An Action Hero’s song Jehda Nasha, reports PinkVilla.

More From Showbiz:

Kriti Sanon calls her relationship rumours with Prabhas 'baseless'

Kriti Sanon calls her relationship rumours with Prabhas 'baseless'
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor rubbish pregnancy rumours

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor rubbish pregnancy rumours
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are HAVING a baby?

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are HAVING a baby?
Ayushmann Khurana, Ananya Panday starrer film 'Dream Girl 2' gets new release date

Ayushmann Khurana, Ananya Panday starrer film 'Dream Girl 2' gets new release date
Kriti Sanon denies wedding rumors with Prabhas

Kriti Sanon denies wedding rumors with Prabhas
Anees Bazmee says he is still deciding on directing 'Hera Pheri 3'

Anees Bazmee says he is still deciding on directing 'Hera Pheri 3'
Farah Khan gives a befitting reply to Karan Johar for comparing her outfit with a chair

Farah Khan gives a befitting reply to Karan Johar for comparing her outfit with a chair
Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she was scared to tell people about her epilepsy

Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she was scared to tell people about her epilepsy
Varun Dhawan in talks with Anees Bazmee for an action comedy film

Varun Dhawan in talks with Anees Bazmee for an action comedy film
Malaika Arora reveals Arhaan Khan will feature 'Moving in with Malaika' show

Malaika Arora reveals Arhaan Khan will feature 'Moving in with Malaika' show
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office on Day 11

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office on Day 11
Variety includes Saim Sadiq in list of 'Directors to Watch for 2023'

Variety includes Saim Sadiq in list of 'Directors to Watch for 2023'