 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan shares craziest thing a fan has done for him, regarded it as 'creepy'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Kartik Aaryans Freddy is all set to release on December 2 on Disney+Hotstar
Kartik Aaryan's 'Freddy' is all set to release on December 2 on Disney+Hotstar

Kartik Aaryan, who is known to greet his fans nicely, reveals crazy encounter with a fangirl in the past which he regarded as 'creepy'.

During an interview, Aaryan said that one of his fans reached to the borderline of obsession and came up to his building. He added that there was a girl who carried a frame of her and Kartik’s picture as a married couple. She held the framed photo and claimed that she has been married to the actor.

The Luka Chuppi actor said that he found out about the incident after a while and thought of it as creepy.

When asked about his obsession in life, Kartik replied: “I’m just obsessed with my films, my work and Katori (his pet pooch).”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Freddy opposite Alaya F which is slated to release on Disney + Hotstar on December 2. He further has Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Nora Fatehi impresses audience with her electrifying performance at FIFA 2022

Nora Fatehi impresses audience with her electrifying performance at FIFA 2022
Kriti Sanon calls her relationship rumours with Prabhas 'baseless'

Kriti Sanon calls her relationship rumours with Prabhas 'baseless'
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor rubbish pregnancy rumours

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor rubbish pregnancy rumours
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are HAVING a baby?

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are HAVING a baby?
Ayushmann Khurana, Ananya Panday starrer film 'Dream Girl 2' gets new release date

Ayushmann Khurana, Ananya Panday starrer film 'Dream Girl 2' gets new release date
Kriti Sanon denies wedding rumors with Prabhas

Kriti Sanon denies wedding rumors with Prabhas
Anees Bazmee says he is still deciding on directing 'Hera Pheri 3'

Anees Bazmee says he is still deciding on directing 'Hera Pheri 3'
Farah Khan gives a befitting reply to Karan Johar for comparing her outfit with a chair

Farah Khan gives a befitting reply to Karan Johar for comparing her outfit with a chair
Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she was scared to tell people about her epilepsy

Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she was scared to tell people about her epilepsy
Varun Dhawan in talks with Anees Bazmee for an action comedy film

Varun Dhawan in talks with Anees Bazmee for an action comedy film
Malaika Arora reveals Arhaan Khan will feature 'Moving in with Malaika' show

Malaika Arora reveals Arhaan Khan will feature 'Moving in with Malaika' show
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office on Day 11

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office on Day 11