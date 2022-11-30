 
Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Full details of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian divorce settlement: Ye to pay ex-wife $200,000 monthly

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally reached a settlement in their divorce to avoid a trial that had been set for next month.

The 45-year-old American rapper, officially known as Ye, will pay his ex-wife Kim $200,000 monthly in child support, but neither will pay the other spousal support, according to court documents.

The former celebrity couple's lawyers reportedly filed documents asking for a judge's approval of terms they had agreed on.

Kim and Kanye, who share four children whose ages range from 3 to 9 years old, will have joint custody and neither will pay the other spousal support, according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Both the stars will equally split the expenses for their children's private security and studies, as per the settlement proposal. They will also each pay their own debts. Kim and Kanye reportedly had a pre-nuptial agreement and kept their property largely separate.

The judge has already declared the exes legally single. The two ended their eight-year marriage in 2021, but issues of property and custody remained that were to be worked out in a trial starting Dec 14.

Kanye and Kim began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. The two tied the knot on May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy. 

They appeared to be headed for a cordial split with agreed-upon terms when Kardashian first filed for divorce in February of 2021. Neither discussed the split publicly until early this year, when Ye started lashing out on social media against Kardashian, her family, and then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reach divorce settlement soon after several companies have cut ties with Ye over anti-Semitic remarks that have further eroded an already withering public image.

